AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 340,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 474,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show aired on a Saturday night. Friday’s show ran opposite the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Peacock, as well as the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Friday’s Rampage finished 43rd in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.18 rating in the same demo. The April 1, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.