AEW Collision lineup: Continental Classic matches set for tonight’s live TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

Powell's POV: Collision will be live from Erie, Pennsylvania at Erie Insurance Arena.