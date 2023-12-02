AEW Collision lineup: Continental Classic matches set for tonight’s live TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match
-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match
-Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Erie, Pennsylvania at Erie Insurance Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of Collision as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.
