04/03 Pro Wrestling Boom Live (Episode 253): WWE sale, WrestleMania 39, and more pro wrestling talk with Powell and Plichta

April 3, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Sean Plichta (filling in for co-host Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame) taking live calls coming out of WrestleMania 39. The next live edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be on Monday, May 8 coming out of WWE Backlash…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 253) with guest co-host Sean Plichta.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

