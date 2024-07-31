AEW Dynamite in Greenville (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, John Laurinaitis, Kid Kash, El Texano Jr., Max Caster, Roddy Piper

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The show features Hangman Page vs. Darby Allin. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Greenville. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 38 percent of the voters. F finished second with 21 percent of the vote. B finished a close third with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an F grade from 28 percent of our voters, while A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Laurinaitis is 62. I recommend flip-flops for those in need of last minute gift ideas.

-Kid Kash (David Cash) is 55.

-El Texano Jr. (Juan Aguilar Leos) is 40.

-Max Caster is 34.

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) died of a heart attack at age 61 on July 31, 2015.