Jack Evans says his deal with AEW is expiring and he won’t be re-signed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jack Evans announced on social media that his contract with AEW expires at the end of the month and he will not be re-signed. “My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “I’d like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity.”

Powell’s POV: Evans has teamed with Angelico as The Hybrid2 in AEW after signing in May 2019. Only two of Evans’ matches have aired on AEW shows in 2022. There’s no word yet as to Angelico’s status with the company, but he did wrestle in a match last week that aired on Monday’s AEW Dark Elevation.