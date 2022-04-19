WWE Raw viewership for the show headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. an opponent of Seth Rollins’ choosing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.648 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.803 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.54 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.804 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.685 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.456 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, fourth, and fifth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. A pair of NBA Playoff games finished first and second in the ratings. The April 26, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.774 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic.