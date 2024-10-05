WWE Speed taping spoilers: The first WWE Speed Women’s Champion crowned (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Derik Zoo attended Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena and sent the following report on the WWE Speed tapings.

1. Candice LaRae beat Kairi Sane in a semifinal WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament match. There was a three-minute time limit for the semifinal match, which was held prior to the live edition of Smackdown. The championship match was held after Smackdown.

2. Candice LaRae beat Iyo Sky to become the first WWE Speed Women’s Champion. There was a five-minute time limit on the championship match. Indi Hatwell tried to interfere and Sky stopped her. Iyo went to the top for the moonsault, Candice got her feet up to win. Afterwards, Johnny Gargano came out to congratulate his wife.

