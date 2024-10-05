WWE Smackdown on-site report: Dark match results featuring WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, a Women’s World Championship match, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Derik Zoo attended Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena and sent the following report on the dark matches.

1. Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews beat Berto and Angel. The match was taped prior to Smackdown (the matches listed below were held after Smackdown concluded). The crowd loved Baron Corbin. Apollo won with the frog splash.

2. Sheamus beat Ludwig Kaiser. There was a huge pop for Sheamus. After a quick match, he gave the hometown hero speech, saying how proud he was to live in Nashville and thanking Nashville for giving him a little piece of his home country. Sheamus put over all the big sports teams in Nashville.

3. Liv Morgan beat Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women’s World Championship. Liv got a nice response. Crowd seemed to be very pro-Liv. Liv won with the Oblivion.

4. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes beat Austin Theory. Cody was the man everyone came to see. The crowd went wild for him. This was a fun little match that Cody won with the CrossRhodes. The match was followed by his typical fanfare with the audience, trying to send everyone home happy

Bridgestone was the most full I can remember seeing it in quite some time. Cody was announced around halfway through the show, and I’d venture to say 95 percent of the audience stayed to see him.

A hot crowd that was rewarded with a great show.

