ROH Notes: Quinn McKay’s in-ring debut for ROH is set, the lineups for this weekend’s ROH Wrestling and the two episodes that will follow, ROHStrong podcast guest, ROH Women’s Division Wednesday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Quinn McKay will make her in-ring debut on ROH television on the May 8 edition of the Ring of Honor Wrestling television show. McKay will face Angelina Love. Love will get a first-round bye in the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament if she wins. The same show will include The Briscoes vs. EC3 and Jay Briscoe.

-Homicide will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast. He will discuss his return to the company following a seven-year absence, the new faction with Brody King, Tony Deppen, and Chris Dickinson, and more.

-ROH will stream Women’s Division Wednesday beginning April 28 at 6CT/7ET. Each show will feature a women’s match “featuring newcomers as well as ROH veterans.”

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show features Brody King, Homicide and Chris Dickinson vs. “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Kenny King, and Bestia Del Ring, and Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom. Eck previously noted that “The Righteous” Bateman, Vita Von Starr, and Dutch will speak for the first time since the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view.

-The May 1 Ring of Honor Wrestling show features Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen for the ROH TV Title, Bandido vs. Flamita, and Beer City Bruiser and Ken Dixon vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes more details about Beer City Bruiser’s new tag team partner, why Shane Taylor won’t be seeking revenge on Kenny King, and the Roleplay of Honor series returning this weekend.