Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show with additional six-way qualifiers, El Phantasmo debuts

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Moose vs. Jame Storm in a six-way qualifier.
-Rhino vs. Chris Sabin in a six-way qualifier.
-Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju in a six-way qualifier.
-Su Yung vs. Taylor Wilde.
-Kiera Hogan vs. Rachel Ellering.
-Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson.
-El Phantasmo makes his Impact debut.
Powell’s POV: The winner of the six-way on the May 15 Under Siege event will go on to challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact Championship. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and features Jake Something vs. Mahabali Shera. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of TJP/Manik. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.
