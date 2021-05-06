Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show with additional six-way qualifiers, El Phantasmo debuts

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Moose vs. Jame Storm in a six-way qualifier.

-Rhino vs. Chris Sabin in a six-way qualifier.

-Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju in a six-way qualifier.

-Su Yung vs. Taylor Wilde.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Rachel Ellering.

-Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson.

-El Phantasmo makes his Impact debut.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the six-way on the May 15 Under Siege event will go on to challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact Championship. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and features Jake Something vs. Mahabali Shera. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of TJP/Manik. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.