NXT Deadline lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s final NXT PLE of 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held tonight in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee (w/Rey Mysterio) for the NXT North American Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Trick Williams vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in a steel cage match

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

-(Kickoff Show) Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom

Powell’s POV: Wes Lee was pulled from the North American Title match due to injury and replaced by Dragon Lee, who will have Rey Mysterio in his corner. Henley and Bate won the Last Chance qualifiers on Tuesday’s NXT television show. NXT Deadline will stream on Peacock in the United States. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with pre-show notes at 6CT/7ET followed by the main card at 7CT/8ET. John’s exclusive same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).