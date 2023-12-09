NXT Level Up results (12/8): O’Connor’s review of Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey, Brooks Jensen vs. Dion Lennox, Gigi Dolin vs. Jaida Parker

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 95)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed December 8, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Brooks Jensen made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Brooks Jensen vs. Dion Lennox. A stalemate between the two men in the early going before Lennox forced Jensen to the mat with a strong side headlock. Jensen elbowed his way out of a wristlock and dropped Lennox with a neckbreaker for a near fall. Jensen shot a kick to the head of Lennox as Lennox was making his way back to his feet but as Jensen charged in to follow up, Lennox hit a back body drop. Looking to finish, Lennox looked for a suplex but Jensen hit a DDT followed by a top rope knee drop for the victory.

Brooks Jensen defeated Dion Lennox via pinfall in 4:58.

2. Gigi Dolin vs. Jaida Parker. Dolin gained early control with a leg scissors and a headlock on Parker before draping her across the ropes and hitting a dropkick to the back for a two count. Parker battled through and drove a knee to the abdomen of Dolin for a near fall of her own. Parker continued to work on the back and neck of Dolin as Dolin attempted to turn the match back in her favor. Palmer attempted punches but Dolin responded with punches of her own and dropped Parker with a big kick followed by the ‘Gigi Driver’ for the win.

Gigi Dolin defeated Jaida Parker via pinfall in 4:00.

3. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey (w/Myles Borne, Damon Kemp). Dempsey and Blade exchanged chain wrestling holds early before Dempsey tagged in Gulak and Blade tagged Enofe in response. Enofe worked on Gulak before Blade made his way back in the ring. Gulak made a blind tag to Dempsey which allowed Dempsey to take control. Dempsey gained a near fall on Blade with a northern lights suplex.

Dempsey tagged in Gulak and Blade made the hot tag to Enofe. Enofe and Blade hit their double team finish on Gulak but Dempsey broke up the pin at the last second. Dempsey was sent to the outside by Enofe and Enofe followed up with a crossbody on Dempsey and Blade took out Borne with a dive as Borne attempted interference. Enofe took care of Kemp but turned right into roaring elbow from Gulak which was quickly followed into an elevated slam double team for the finish.

Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe via pinfall in 7:08.

John’s Ramblings: An easy show to watch this week as NXT Deadline looms large. If you only have time to watch one match from this edition make it the main event tag match.