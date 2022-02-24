What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating and viewership bounce back from last week’s low marks for 2022

February 24, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.010 million viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 869,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Thurston also reports that Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.40 rating, up from last week’s 0.31 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.51 rating for its return to USA Network. Overall, this was a nice bounce back week for AEW after last week’s disappointing numbers.

