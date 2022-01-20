AEW Dynamite on-site report: Notes on Tony Khan and Hook appearing together, post main event with Sting, Darby Allin, Sonjay Dutt, and Khan, what the fan said who upset Jon Moxley

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin attended Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena and sent the following report.

-Before Dynamite went on the air, Tony Khan came out and welcomed everyone back to where Dynamite started. He thanked everyone for their support and then brought out Hook. Khan said Hook would be back on Friday to compete on Rampage. Hook offered Tony a chip and then they fist bumped.

-What caused Jon Moxley to drop the F-bomb was some loudmouthed fan, who said something along the lines of “Get this drunken piece of trash out of the ring.” I don’t blame Moxley for his response.

-There were a few backstage segments the live crowd did not see.

-I would say the building was about 85-90% full. It was a much smaller arena than the Capital One arena where the first Dynamite was held.

-After the main event Darby Allin and Sting stayed in the ring and Tony Schiavone, Tony Khan, and Sonjay Dutt came out. Schiavone said “It’s Sting” since we didn’t get to hear it. Khan then introduced Sonjay, who is from Washington D.C. Dutt spoke about being in the crowd for Starrcade ’97 to see Sting (I was there too ) and how it motivated him to become a wrestler.

-Sting then spoke about everyone in the ring and said everyone will be listening to Darby Allin one day, as he is a real leader backstage. Sting said “It’s Showtime” even though it was the end of the night. He also said they would see us on Friday.

-Overall, a really fun night and it was great seeing AEW in person again. My son and I will be there again on Friday for Rampage and I guess a Dark taping.

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Evolve, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com