ROH Supercard of Honor main event announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced the main event of the company’s Supercard of Honor event. Bandido will face Jonathan Gresham to determine the undisputed ROH World Champion. The event will be held on Friday, April 1 in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Bandido holds the ROH World Championship. He was unable to defend the title against Gresham at Final Battle, so the company called an audible and Gresham defeated Jay Lethal to win the original ROH Championship belt. This was the expected main event as long as both men remained contractually free to appear at Supercard of Honor.