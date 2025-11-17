WWE Raw preview: John Cena’s final appearance at MSG, The Last Time Is Now tournament matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and segment for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Intercontinental Champion John Cena’s opens the show while making his final appearance as a wrestler on Raw and at MSG

-Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans in a The Last Time Is Now tournament opening round match

-Solo Sikoa vs. a mystery opponent in a The Last Time Is Now tournament opening round match

-Nikki Bella explains why she attacked Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Powell’s POV: The winner of the 16-man tournament will face Cena in his final match on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event from Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena. Rusev and Sheamus won opening round matches on last week’s Raw, and Jey Uso and LA Knight won opening round tournament matches on last week’s Smackdown.

Tonight’s Raw will be live from New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).