House of Glory “”The Big Event: Superclash”” results (11/15): Vetter’s review of Mercedes Mone, Dezmond Xavier, Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Shayna Baszler, and Nic Nemeth

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “”The Big Event: Superclash””

November 15, 2025, in Brentwood, New York, at Suffolk Credit Union Arena

This is a huge gym, probably at a high school. This is a huge crowd of 800, possibly 1,000. The lights remained on, and it was easy to see. Jason Solomon and Hilary P. Wisdom provided commentary.

1. Nic Nemeth vs. Amazing Red. Didn’t TNA have a taping? A bit surprising Nemeth is here, not there. Red wore his sharp black-and-red gear. It is worth reiterating that Red is still only in his early 40s, and he’s in great shape. They circled each other before finally locking up, and they traded standing switches, then some reversals on the mat. Red hit some chops at 5:30. Red went for a dive to the floor, but Nemeth cut him off with a forearm strike. They brawled at ringside; some sides of the ring don’t have fans anywhere close by. In the ring, Nemeth hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:30, and he was in charge.

Nemeth hit a hard Irish Whip, and he did some push-ups, drawing some boos. Red snapped off a huracanrana at 10:30 and a dropkick in the corner, then a tilt-a-whirl DDT for a nearfall. He set up for Code Red, but Nemeth escaped and hit a DDT for a nearfall. Red hit a tornado kick and a dive through the ropes where he barely glanced Nemeth and he traveled over the guardrail and landed in the first couple of rows at 13:00! In the ring, Nic hit a superkick and collapsed on Red for a nearfall. Nemeth hit a Fameasser for a believable nearfall. Red hit a frog splash, then a second one, for the pin! Good match; that’s a heckuva way to open a show.

Amazing Red defeated Nic Nemeth at 16:27.

2. Maki Itoh vs. Shayna Baszler. Solomon said both are making their HOG debuts. Shayna hit a hard punch that dropped Maki. Maki began her fake crying on the mat, and the crowd booed Shayna. Shayna stomped on the elbow at 3:00, and she tossed her to the floor. Back in the ring, Shayna stomped on her and twisted the left wrist and fingers. Maki pounded her head on the top turnbuckle to fire herself up, and she dropped Shayna with a headbutt, then a DDT at 6:30. Maki hit a running Facewash in the corner for a nearfall.

Maki applied a sleeper on the mat! Shayna escaped and applied a cross-armbreaker. She hit a running knee to the collarbone for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Maki nailed the Kokeshi falling headbutt for a nearfall at 9:00. Maki hit another DDT and a stunner for a nearfall. Shayna again applied a sleeper on the mat; Maki held up a middle finger. She tried to reach the ropes with a free hand, but Shayna cut it off. The ref checked Maki again and determined she had passed out. Good match; I’ve always loved Shayna’s no-nonsense approach.

Shayna Baszler defeated Maki Itoh at 11:15.

* Dr. Hilary P. Wisdom stormed to the ring so he could announce his man, Angel Jaquez, in the scramble. I wrote the names of the competitors in order of introduction.

3. Angel Jaquez vs. JJ Doze vs. Joey Silver vs. Mantequilla vs. Shaukat vs. Raheem Royal in s scramble. Jaquez is doing Lex Luger’s Narcissist gimmick, with two women carrying full-length mirrors for him; he’s been on at least two prior HOG shows. As per usual, Silver tossed candy into the crowd. My first time seeing Malaysian wrestler Shaukat; he’s nearly bald, and he’s giving off Great-O-Khan vibes. The bell rang but we had music… someone else is headed to the ring! Daron Richardson emerged from the back! Again, with the way he does his hair and his long, shaggy robes, Daron makes me think of Velveteen Dream. He got on the mic. He’s going to have a front-row seat; he’s not joining the match.

The bell sounded a second time, so I reset my stopwatch. Jaquez wanted to pose, but everyone jumped in front of him to do their own poses. Daron hopped in the ring and posed, too. Everyone started trying for rollups. We had some quick armdrags and dropkicks. Mante chopped Shaukat. Skaukat hit a spinebuster on Mante at 3:30. Royal hit a Pele Kick on Shaukat. Royal hit a dive over the ring post to the floor. Daron again jumped in the ring to show off his title belt and was booed. In the ring, Angel hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Royal, then a fallaway slam on Doze at 5:30. He held Mante upside down, did some deep squats, and hit a delayed vertical suplex.

Silver hit a huracanrana on Angel, then a Spinebuster. He shoved a sucker in Angel’s mouth, then he hit a twisting powerbomb on Angel at 7:00. They had a Tower of Doom spot. Doze hit a flip dive to the floor on two guys, hopped back in the ring, and hit a flip dive to the floor on two guys on another side of the ring! Angel tossed JJ onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Angel hit a Torture Rack-into-powerbomb on Silver for a nearfall at 9:30, but Mantequilla made the save. Mante hit a tornado DDT on Angel. Doze hit a Canadian Destroyer on Mante. Royal hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Shaukat hit an Angle Slam on Royal, then a Cradle Shock. Mante hit a stunner on Silver for a nearfall at 11:30. Silver slammed Mante across his shoulder and got the pin!

Joey Silver defeated Angel Jaquez, JJ Doze, Mantequilla, Shaukat, and Raheem Royal in a scramble at 12:01 to become No. 1 contender.

* Daron Richardson immediately hit chairshots to the backs of several guys in the ring.

4. Idris Jackson (w/Hilary P. Wisdom) vs. Killer Kross. No Scarlett tonight. Solomon talked about how Kross beat Matt Cardona in a bell-to-bell match that went two seconds. Kross got on the mic and ripped into Wisdom. The bell rang, and Kross immediately hit some punches; he’s much bigger than Idris. Idris hit some chops, but Kross looked like he enjoyed them! Kross tossed Idris to the floor, and he followed to ringside. Hilary stood in Kross’s path; as Kross got back into the ring, Jackson stomped on him. He hit a back elbow that dropped Kross at 2:30.

Kross hit a German Suplex and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Wisdom hopped on the ring apron and jawed with the ref. Jackson hit a Lungblower move on Kross’ left arm. Wisdom hit a DDT on Kross at 4:30! Kross hit a spear on Idris and some clotheslines, then a stunner. Kross hit a Saito Suplex, dumping Idris on his neck. Idris swung wildly, but Kross caught him and applied a Straitjacket sleeper, and Idris immediately, frantically tapped out. Fun match; it didn’t need to be longer than this. Kross hit a post-match headbutt on Wisdom.

Killer Kross defeated Idris Jackson at 5:40.

5. Allie Katch and Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett Bordeaux. I’ll reiterate that Katch returned to action this month after breaking her leg in January. Oh, there’s Scarlett! Solomon said this is just Scarlett’s second match of the year! All four immediately brawled. Shotzi pushed her butt into Katch’s face. Priscilla rubbed her butt in Shotzi and Scarlett’s faces in the corner. We had a bell at 1:10 to officially begin. (Why did that take so long?) Allie tied up Scarlett’s arm, and Priscilla hit a buttbump on Scarlett as she was against the ropes. Shotzi hit a double leg drop between Kelly’s legs at 4:00 and tied her up on the mat.

Shotzi and Scarlett worked over Priscilla, with Shotzi hitting a running senton splash for a nearfall. Shotzi pulled out a staple gun at 5:30, but the ref confiscated it. Katch finally got a hot tag at 8:00 and she hit a butt splash on Shotzi’s chest, then a clothesline and an enzuigiri. Katch hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Katch and Kelly hit a team neckbreaker move for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a back suplex on Kelly. Katch hit a leaping headbutt on Shotzi, and suddenly everyone was down at 9:30. Shotzi and Priscilla traded rollups in the ring. Scarlett — while standing on the floor — used a staple gun on Kelly’s forehead! Shotzi immediately hit a DDT and pinned Priscilla.

Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Priscilla Kelly and Allie Katch at 10:50/official time of 9:40.

* Intermission went 18 minutes.

6. Charles Mason vs. Dezmond Xavier for the HOG Title. Again, I’m surprised that Dez is here and not at the TNA taping (Like Nemeth!). Mason wore his red jacket and red tie over a black button-down shirt. An intense lockup to open. They sped it up and had a standoff at 1:30. Mason rolled to the floor and removed his jacket, and drank some water. Mason hit a DDT onto the ring apron. They fought on the floor, as Mason removed his button-down shirt, and they brawled along the guardrails. (Seriously, I’ve never seen the fans so far away from the ring!) He choked Xavier with his shirt, and he hit some chops as Dez was tied to the ring post.

In the ring, Mason hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 6:00. Xavier fired up and hit his own chops. He hit a basement dropkick to the back of the head for a nearfall at 9:30. Mason jawed at the female ref; she pushed him away. Mason flipped Xavier into the corner, hit a Meteora, then his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Dezmond hit a backflip kick, then a dive to the floor onto Mason. In the ring, he hit a top-rope corkscrew press for a nearfall at 12:30. Mason hit a Gotch-style Piledriver for the pin! Good action; there was no reason to believe Mason was losing here.

Charles Mason defeated Dezmond Xavier to retain the HOG World Title at 12:47.

* Mason got a chair, and he was going to hit Xavier, but Zachary Wentz ran into the ring and chased him off. Wentz told Mason it was dumb to go after Xavier while he was in the building. Wentz then pivoted and said the Rascalz should go after the HOG Tag Team Titles (held by the Hardys). Out of the back came “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black! Midas said they want their tag titles back so they have unfinished business with the Hardys.

7. Nor Phoenix Diana vs. Mercedes Mone for the APAC Women’s Title. My first time seeing international wrestler Nor Diana. Mercedes is going for her 13th title; the ring announcer opened a scroll to read the list of her 12 other belts. Awesome. “Now that is an introduction!” Solomon said. This is Diana’s second-ever U.S. match and first title defense here. She’s been the champion for 763 days! It appears Mone is about two inches taller as they locked up to open the match. (Yep; cagematch.net lists Diana at just 5’1″ and 103 pounds!) Diana hit some armdrags. She hit a fisherman’s suplex, and Mone rolled the floor to regroup.

Mone called a timeout at 3:30, then got back into the ring and jawed at the fans. Mone set up for her Mone Maker, but Nor escaped and hit a Lungblower to the back, then a dive through the ropes and crashed onto Mone. In the ring, Mone hit a Meteora in the corner for a nearfall at 6:00. Mone hit a double knee drop in the corner for a nearfall at 8:30. Diana fired up and hit some clotheslines, then an Eye of the Phoenix (Eye of the Hurricane!) out of the ropes for a nearfall at 10:30. Mone hit two rolling suplexes but couldn’t hit the third. Nor hit a DDT off the ropes for a nearfall, and she applied a crossface.

Mone applied a Statement Maker crossface, but Diana rolled her up for a nearfall. Diana hit a discus clothesline that only staggered Mone. They hit simultaneous clotheslines and were both down at 13:00. Mone hit a Back Stabber (lungblower) for a nearfall, and she was shocked she didn’t win there. Diana hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. She hit a stiff forearm strike that dropped Mone, then she hit a neckbreaker for a nearfall, but Mone got a foot on the ropes at 15:30.

They rolled to the floor, where Mone threw her into the guardrails a couple of times. The commentators noted the ref was counting, and they got back into the ring. Nor hit a jawbreaker, and she had to pause to re-adjust her headdress. Mone hit a Lumbar Check-style double knees move to the chest, then she nailed the Mone Maker (swinging faceplant) for the pin! New champion! Mercedes now has 13 belts in her collection!

Mercedes Mone defeated Nor Phoenix Diana to win the APAC Women’s Title at 18:03.

Final Thoughts: A fun main event. I wasn’t blown away by Diana’s ring-work, but she was decent. The crowd was totally into the match, knowing how unique it was. I’ll go with Red-Nemeth gets best match, ahead of the main event. Mason-Xavier takes third, and the scramble was really good, too.