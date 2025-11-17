NXT in Chicago results (11/15): Ricky Saints vs. Grayson Waller vs. Je’Von Evans vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship, Trick Williams vs. Sheamus

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER NXT House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Live Event

November 15, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, at Aragon Ballroom

Report by Dot Net reader Ben Thin

Check out Chris Vetter’s review of the November 13 NXT live event held in St. Paul, Minnesota, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

1. Sheamus defeated Trick Williams. A very competitive matchup. The “Celtic Warrior” entered to a massive reaction. There was a test of strength and shoulder blocks in the first five. Later, the two ad-libbed on the mic, calling one another names. Surely, we ARE entertained, Sheamo! Hehe. Sheamus hit White Noise for a near-fall. I’d argue these two have in-ring chemistry! Two big guys who have the best physiques in the game! Williams hit the Trick Kick and Crescent Kick for a two count. Sheamus hit his signature B-Knee and the Brogue Kick outta left field as Trick leaped into it for the 1-2-3.

Bonus: Sheamus got on the mic and shouted out Chicago as being the best audience of the NXT Midwest tour. He also praised Chicago for personifying the love for the sport, and said it is an honor for him to perform in front of the Chicago fans.

2. “ZaRuca” Zaria and Sol Ruca defeated Jordynne Grace and Zena Sterling. Sterling was the LFG winner and a surprise partner with the “Juggernaut.” Zaria’s [Metal thrashing] music hits first to an immediate, monster reaction. (I’m one of them, as I love her whole vibe, the whole nine, she definitely should have more opportunities. Zaria later praised us on X/Twitter due to the love we gave throughout the night for her.) Something’s in the air…Ruca’s surf-rockin’ The theme followed to a slightly toned-down reaction. I could tell that Chicago likes them collectively, though, but they love the “Adelaide Powerhouse” more. She was indeed the highlight reel of this bout. The crowd in my section, weirdly, continuously telegraphed the Sol Snatcher and complimented the “Muscle Mamis.” The highlight moments included Ruca surfing on the opposition, Zaria and Jordynne Gorilla Press-off. Sterling is formidable and has potential as a gentle-muscle wrestler. Ruca and Zaria hit a stereo F-5 and Sol Snatcher for the victory as The Powerhouse hooked Zena’s leg for the three count.

3. Blake Monroe defeated Thea Hail to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Medium to high volume reaction to Blake, the obvious hit because of her appearance and previous theatrical dances, if you will. I do respect that she wanted to be on the Third Brand and one of the openers. Hail had a more organic reaction. It was a 6-7 minute match. The former Chase U cheerleader is a spark plug and had a few moments of pinning the champ. Highlights/awkward: Hail sequence and Monroe proceeds to pout and throw a floor tantrum like “Captain Charisma”; Thea ran into a Double-Arm DDT for the close. Monroe retained by pinfall.

Bonus: The crowd applauded Hail, despite her taking the loss. Blake celebrated on the ramp in a dramatic manner by lying down and then blowing kisses and giving disgusted looks to some. I believe she would be better on the good side and have longer matches. Perhaps we’ll see that [again] one day.

4. “Los Americanos” Rayo and Bravo defeated “Chase U” Kale Dixon and Uriah Conners. A hot matchup as the chants for all four were amplified: Olé! U! … At one point, one of the Chase U students tried to unmask one of Los Americanos. Conners was pinned.

Intermission

Notes: The production ran a few promos on the Tron for WrestleMania 2026, which drew major boos. For one, it can be for the mere fact it isn’t in our city, though I believe it’s deeper: that the company changes course to have it return to Las Vegas for back-to-back years is what we’re really booing.

5. AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page defeated Shiloh Hill and Myles Borne in a Triple Threat to retain the North American Championship. Hill, who is Undertaker’s prótegé and a success story from LFG, had a nice reaction that wasn’t like the previous stops, though the question on our minds is how can this guy realistically win the title, when he barely has wrestled on TV?! Out came Borne, who received the loudest cheers of the bunch. (There were some Randy Orton chants. I chose to chant “Baby Orton!” as it’s a throwback to when he got set to branch out of the NQCC, and it’s more humorous and accurate. Each cut a promo, and Borne had the crowd in his favor as he made fun of “All Ego.” Page wanted to walk and back out of defending as he saw both as lesser to no competition and tired of the crap sandwich he ate. He proclaimed himself at the start as “The Greatest North American in history!” Page pinned Hill.

Bonus: Very blasphemous and fun to hear the ballroom boo Ethan out of the building. They were loud. A highlight of the night for certain. It really proved that he is one of the best bad guys in the industry today–talk ’bout heat! Ooo-wee!

6. “OTM” Lucien Price and Bronco Nima defeated “LWO” Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. A very good bout, and I could have seen either team winning. This was the most athletic match of the night. Each team had good reactions. I wish Jaida Parker had reunited with them for one night. The “culero..” chants ran rampant throughout for a fun one. “DJZ” chants along with a horn sounding off as Wilde pointed to the back as a tribute to his ‘ol persona. Wilde is from Chicago, and I know it’s meaningful for him to perform for us here. An out-of-sync tandem pendulum high slam by OTM for the shoot of the half by Nima on del Toro in a very competitive matchup. Price and Nima won by pinfall.

7. NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, and Lyra Valkyria defeated “Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid. The ladies of FI came out first to a good gals’ reaction ’til Jayce got on the mic and talked down to the women’s division, saying she carried it for the past year. Paxley introduced a clue as to who they were teaming up with, to the chagrin of her now close friend Izzi Dame: three rapid claps and a “Wooh!” and we kinda knew who that sound’s signal for…Valkyria’s music hit to a monstrous reaction! Paxley had her best friend, as Dame seemingly hugs her from behind (perhaps a trios tree hug), instead it’s a dramatic pull-apart of Tatum off the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion [Boo!] The dynamic and rich storytelling is what made this match neck and neck with Sheamus-Williams as the MOTN. Lots of nice sequences. Valkyria got the hot tag as she proved why she is one of the best technical wrestlers and strikers going. Tatum walked backwards while her adversary fell and rolled back in a funny moment. Props to Reid for her mannerisms and the way she fell into Lyra for the Night Wing for the 1-2-3.

Bonus: This is the complete package: We had comedy, drama, and action all rolled into one! Valkyria looked shocked and grateful that we reacted so loudly and proudly. To me, I’m unsurprised as she is one of the main roster now who returned, Chicago has a large Irish population, thus we show love and have high respect for the folks, as our identity culturally is made up of such! The trio stuck around to hang out with a gal who had a “Tyra is Forever” sign and to say “Hi” to as many as they could (mostly Lyra and Tatum). Pure wholesomeness.

Host Kelly Kincaid gave word of a watcher for this next matchup…..CM Punk’s music hits, gray hoodie in the shadows. Had us go insane! ..a smile and face reveal: Sir Grayson Waller, who lives far, far from Chicago, obviously to an eruption of MASS BOO’s when seconds later. His theme hit, and then he talked trash to the audience and claimed to be better than The “Best In The World” and that he will be the Next NXT Champion. Someone interrupted without any music – The “Young O.G.” Je’Von Evans. He had a purely positive reception and one of the loudest of the night. Evans saved us from any further trash talk from the Aussie Brawler. The Hip Kid, wearing an “NXT #67” jersey, cut a very entertaining promo filled with questions for us that had easy answers. (I had an excellent view and ears for everything as I sat next to one side of the ramp/entrance/stage area) As if one is at a Hip-Hop concert, Young OG ran it back and literally went to the curtain to cue his own theme and re-enter..this time for the main event.

8. Ricky Saints defeated Grayson Waller, Je’Von Evans, and JD McDonagh in a four-way to retain the NXT Championship. The most competitive and high-flying bout of the night. McDonagh entered to a banger-the old Alter Bridge Judgment Day theme. I was happy to hear and sing along with! Evans danced to every one of his opponent’s themes. He’s such an energetic wrestler. Highlights: Anything Evans did. He had height on his high-flying maneuvers. JD hit two or three moonsaults and has so much endurance in that tank. We had the honor of seeing two spectacular moves by Saints: the Modified Old School and his signature Roshambo on Waller for the hook. Saints retained via pinfall.

Post-Match: The Ruler’s music hit. Was it him?! It was Oba Femi! He is back for real and confronted Saints in a staredown. He is likely the next challenger for his title. We will see that on The CW, perhaps at Gold Rush or later at Deadline? Waller tried to sneak one in on Saints, who pulled him up for a Fireman’s Carry.. G-T-S knee strikes, Go 2 Sleep!

Final Bonus: The “Absolute” Ricky Saints stuck by to sign autographs and take photos with everyone as his music looped. I didn’t stay much longer. That’s how a champion rolls! A very good event. I look forward to when NXT comes back again! It had everything a wrestling fan would clamor for and love. The roots of NXT are organic from the ground up. This live event had so many elements that made it one of the most memorable shows of the year. A Good Week ahead to ya!