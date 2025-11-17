AEW returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW will return to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York before the end of the year. “AEW Dynamite on 34th Street” will be taped at the venue on Saturday, December 20, and “Christmas Collision” will be taped on Sunday, December 1. Read more below or via AEW’s social media page.

Powell’s POV: AEW also taped Christmas week events at the Hammerstein Ballroom last year. Both of this year’s shows will air leading up to the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 27 in Chicago, Illinois, at NOW Arena.

