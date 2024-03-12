WWE SummerSlam press release, go-home edition of Smackdown also set for Cleveland

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 12, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in conjunction with Haslam Sports Group and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, today announced that Cleveland will host WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

WWE will take over the city of Cleveland with a stacked schedule throughout the week, including Friday Night SmackDown from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 2 and a variety of fan and community events in the days leading up to and after SummerSlam.

Cleveland is home to several WWE Superstars including Logan Paul, The Miz and Johnny Gargano. This marks the first time that SummerSlam will be held in Cleveland since August of 1996.

“The city of Cleveland and WWE have a rich history that spans decades,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “We are excited to bring SummerSlam, SmackDown and a full slate of events to town in partnership with Haslam Sports Group and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.”

“We’re excited to bring WWE’s SummerSlam to Cleveland Browns Stadium this August and provide the WWE Universe with all our city has to offer,” said Haslam Sports Group Chief Operating Officer David Jenkins. “Hosting this premium live event at our stadium will create tremendous economic impact for the region and further showcases Northeast Ohio and Cleveland Browns Stadium as a terrific option to host major events.”

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to host WWE this August, as it further strengthens Cleveland’s growing reputation as a premier city to host major events in the U.S.,” said David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. “This year’s SummerSlam is expected to be the largest WWE event ever hosted in Ohio and will bring significant economic impact to our community as it highlights Cleveland’s vibrant downtown, authentic experiences and exciting attractions.”

The announcement comes on the heels of last year’s record-setting SummerSlam which took place at Ford Field in Detroit. At the time, the event set a new gate record for any non-WrestleMania with $8.5 million until the 2024 Royal Rumble eclipsed that mark. The event was also most-watched SummerSlam in company history.

More information on the ticket on-sale will be announced in the coming months. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/summerslam-2024-presale-registration.

In addition, official SummerSlam Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. SummerSlam Priority Passes will offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, deluxe accommodations, and much more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public, as well as register for exclusive pre-sale opportunities. To learn more or to place a deposit, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/summerslam.