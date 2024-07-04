AEW Dynamite preview: The finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournaments on Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland appears

-Bryan Danielson vs. TBD in the finals the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament

-Willow Nightingale vs. TBD in the finals the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament

Powell’s POV: Nightingale will face the winner of the Hikaru Shida vs. Mariah May semifinal match that will air on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Danielson will face the winner of the Hangman Page vs. Jay White match that will air on Saturday’s AEW Collision.

Dynamite will be live from Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome. Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET.