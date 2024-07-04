ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty in a Proving Ground match
-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Metalik and Komander in a Proving Ground match
-Athena and Billie Starkz appear
Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment