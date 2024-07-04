ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Metalik and Komander in a Proving Ground match

-Athena and Billie Starkz appear

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).