ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s Death Before Dishonor go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Shane Taylor vs. Dalton Castle in the finals of a tournament for a shot at the ROH TV Title at Death Before Dishonor
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Nikita in a Proving Ground match
-The Boys vs. Vincent and Dutch
-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. The Bollywood Boyz vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin in a four-way tag match
-Daniel Garcia vs. Jason Geiger
-Trish Adora vs. Utami Yashishita
Powell’s POV: ROH will hold the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Arena. Join me for my live review on Friday night beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET. The weekly ROH on HonorClub series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
