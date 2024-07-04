TNA Impact preview: The final TNA Title match qualifiers for Slammiversary set for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian in a qualifier for the six-way TNA Title match at Slammiversary

-Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something in a qualifier for the six-way TNA Title match at Slammiversary

-Matt Hardy and Rebecca Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

-Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna in a ten-minute challenge

-Trey Miguel vs. Leon Slater

Powell’s POV: TNA Slammiversary will be held Saturday, July 20 in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).