NWA statement regarding NWA Champion Matt Cardona’s status for the “Alwayz Ready” pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA issued the following press release regarding Matt Cardona’s status for the “Alwayz Ready” pay-per-view.

Recently the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) World’s Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona was injured at the GCW Downward Spiral event in Las Vegas, NV on May 28.

This calls into question whether or not Cardona will be able to defend his championship at his signature pay-per-view Alwayz Ready on June 11 in Knoxville, TN.

“I don’t care if I have to drive, walk or crawl. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but the Champ will be there,” Cardona said on the 6/1 broadcast of Busted Open Radio.

Stay tuned to the NWA social media platforms for updates on the main event of Alwayz Ready.

Powell’s POV: Cardona announced on the Busted Open radio that he will undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair his torn bicep. Cardona said he wanted to “tape it up” and work through it, but he wants to wrestle for a long time “so it’s probably better that I get it taken care of right now.”