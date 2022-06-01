AEW Double Or Nothing poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our post event poll. B finished second with 28 percent.

-We have what I believe is our first tie for best match of the night. Adam Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship and “Jericho Appreciation Society” Chris Jericho, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in the Anarchy in the Arena match each finished with 27 percent of the vote and the same number of overall votes. Pac, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix vs. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews finished a distant third with 12 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a C+ grade and I gave it a B- grade in our members’ exclusive audio review on Sunday night. Last year’s Double Or Nothing received an A grade from 54 percent of the voters and a B grade from 22 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls, which are available after WWE Raw, NXT 2.0, AEW Dynamite, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, and all pay-per-view events.