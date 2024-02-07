WWE Raw rating for Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.89 million viewers for USA Network, according to SpoilerTV.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.909 million average. Raw delivered a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.61 rating.

Powell’s POV: The numbers held up pretty well compared to the previous week, but they did not get a big surge despite all of the controversy involving The Rock and Cody Rhodes and the WrestleMania main event. One year earlier, the February 6, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.866 million viewers and a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic.