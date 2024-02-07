Scott D’Amore fired by Anthem Sports, Anthony Cicione named new president

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Anthem Sports & Entertainment issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce the termination of Scott D’Amore as TNA President while also naming Anthony Cicione as his replacement.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today the appointment of Anthony Cicione as the President of TNA Wrestling.

The move aims to further integrate TNA Wrestling into Anthem’s Entertainment Group, of which Cicione is the President, leveraging the entire Company’s resources to add more value in areas including production, distribution, marketing, viewership, customer acquisition, digital revenue streams, ad sales and sponsorships, digital tech operations, and more.

Cicione replaces Scott D’Amore, whose contract with Anthem has been terminated. D’Amore has been a part of TNA since 2003. He held many key leadership positions and played a vital role in the growth of the company leading to its strong industry reputation today, including the successful return of the TNA Wrestling brand in 2024. Anthem thanks him for the commitment he brought to the business, the talent, and the people who work outside the ring.

In addition to these duties as President of Entertainment, Cicione will now manage the day-to-day business operations for TNA Wrestling. He brings more than 30 years of executive-level management experience to the organization. Cicione has been with Anthem for the last 16 years, managing technical operations and multiple cable and digital channels. Prior to his time with Anthem, Cicione was a producer of sports content including catapulting The Score to success by bringing WWE to the channel.

Powell’s POV: This is a very surprising move considering that Anthem promoted D’Amore as the then Impact President in March 2023. The company has not explained why D’Amore was fired, nor who will replace him as the head of the company’s creative team. The duties and history listed for Cicione in the press release don’t seem to suggest that he will run creative, but I assume those details will be come out soon.