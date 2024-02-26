AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the final episode before AEW Revolution

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Will Ospreay appears
-Sting makes his final appearance on Dynamite as a pro wrestler
-Eddie Kingston, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli
Powell's POV: Wednesday's show will be live from Huntsville, Alabama at Propst Arena at Von Braun Center.
