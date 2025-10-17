West Coast Pro “Put That On Somethin” results: Vetter’s review of Kevin Blackwood and Haley Dylan vs. Miko Alana and Vinnie Massaro, Lee Moriarty vs. Andrew Cass

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro “Put That On Somethin”

Streamed on YouTube.com

October 12, 2025, in Oakland, California, at Fluid 510

This is actually the first time in months that WCPW released an entire show in a single video file; they have released individual matches of many (but not all!) shows on their channel for most of 2025.

I don’t think I’ve seen this venue before; it appears to be a nightclub and it’s really well lit and looks good on film. It’s a long, narrow room with the ring pushed up against a brick wall. So, most of the fans are seated on opposite sides of the ring. The crowd was only perhaps 150, but I’ll reiterate that it’s packed. The hard camera overlooks a ring post; I hate that view from the hard camera. James Kincaid and Righteous Reg provided commentary, and the sound quality was pretty good, too.

* I glanced at the lineup, and there are a lot of new faces here.

1. Chris Nasty vs. Jiah Jewell. (Note that I’ve seen it spelled both “Nasty” and “Nastyy.”) Jiah is the southern hillbilly Cajun, a mix of Lash LeRoux and Skinner. Nasty is thicker, and he’s the heel. Jewell hit a suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Nasty hit a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall at 2:00. Nasty tied Jewell in the ropes and stayed in charge. Jiah hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Nasty hit a handspring-back-elbow and a buckle bomb, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes and chops. Jiah hit a Poison Rana. He put Nasty’s feet on the top rope and hit a Magic Screw twisting neckbreaker for the pin. Solid opener.

Jiah Jewell defeated Chris Nasty at 7:24.

2. Michael Mori vs. Alan Angels. Mori is tall and thin; I don’t know if I’ve seen him before. (He doesn’t have a bio yet at cagematch.net, and I didn’t find his name in the Dot Net database.) Standing switches early on as they twisted each other’s left arms. Mori is much taller. He hit a dropkick at 3:00. Angels choked Mori in the corner and kept Mori grounded. Mori hit a flying back elbow. Angels hit several Dragon Suplexes. Angels hit a Halo Strike (Skull Kick), then the Angel’s Wings faceplant for the pin. Solid.

Alan Angels defeated Michael Mori at 8:14.

3. Ethan “Tails” Kendo vs. Bryan Keith. My first time seeing Kendo, who wore black boxing trunks. He has really long, dark hair in a mullet. (He also doesn’t yet have a cagematch.net bio.) A nice pop for Keith. An intense lockup to open. Kendo hit some dropkicks at 2:30 and he was fired up. Keith caught him with a dropkick to the jaw. Keith put the kid in a Boston Crab, but Kendo reached the ropes at 5:00. Keith hit some Exploder Suplexes. Kendo hit a suplex and they were both down. Kendo hit a clothesline that dropped Keith, and he was fired up. Keith hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall, but he pulled Kendo up at the two-count. Keith then hit the Emerald Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for the pin. Decent.

Bryan Keith defeated Ethan “Tails” Kendo at 9:01.

4. “All Day Krue” Aiden Andrews, Bryce Kouza, and Kairo Leon vs. “Los Suavicitos” Adrian Quest, Ricky Gee, and Danny Rose. I literally just saw Aiden and Bryce for the first time on the Prestige show released a day ago; they are from Sacramento. My first time seeing Leon, who is a thin Black man. The Krue all wore letterman jackets with their names and a number on the back. The LS trio is from Los Angeles, which makes them automatically heels in Oakland. Quest opened against the thinner Bryce Kouza. Bryce hit a dropkick. The heavier Aiden Andrews tagged in at 1:30 and helped work over Quest. Kairo got in, but Rose and Quest tripped him, jumped in the ring, and stomped on him.

Quest hit a backbreaker over his knee at 6:30, and the heels made quick tags and kept Kairo in their corner. Leon finally hit a kip-up stunner on Quest, and they were both down at 8:30. Andrews got a hot tag and hit some running back elbows and a big Spinebuster, and he was fired up. Gee and Rose hit stereo discus forearm strikes to Andrews’ head. Leon got back in and hit a double dropkick on Gee and Rose. Leon accidentally kicked Bryce! Gee hit a German Suplex on Bryce, then a team springboard crossbody block move to pin Bryce. Decent action; the rookies are well-trained.

Adrian Quest, Ricky Gee, and Danny Rose defeated Aiden Andrews, Bryce Kouza, and Kairo Leon at 11:05.

5. Alpha Zo vs. JT Thorne for the West Coast Pro Golden Gate Title. Thorne has become a regular here; he’s probably a 2- or 3-year pro now. He looks like an angry Chuck Taylor. I’ll reiterate that Zo has lost a lot of weight in the past two years and looks great. JT attacked from behind during the ring introductions and repeatedly punched Zo. Zo hit a knee drop to the forehead at 1:30. Thorne kept Zo grounded for several minutes. Zo whipped him into a corner at 4:30, then hit a clothesline and a running knee; he was fired up and peeled off his shirt, then got a nearfall.

Thorne choked Zo in the ropes and kept him grounded. Zo hit a spin kick to the head at 7:30, then a release Dragon Suplex, and he was fired up. Thorne nailed a spinebuster for a nearfall, and he switched to a Fujiwara Armbar, but Zo got a foot on the ropes. They got to their feet; Zo dropped him with a headbutt, then he hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Zo hit a Spin Cycle-style back suplex, then a hard clothesline for the pin. Good action.

Alpha Zo defeated JT Thorne to retain the West Coast Pro Golden Gate Title at 10:56.

* A 15-minute intermission was not edited out.

6. “Flyboy” Andrew Cass vs. Lee Moriarty. Cass reminds me a bit of East Coast standout Jordan Oliver; I’ve seen him just a couple times, but I’m impressed. He carried a trophy cup with him to the ring. A feeling-out process and good reversals early on. Cass hit a headscissors takedown at 3:00, then another one. He hit a dropkick for a nearfall, and he went for a standing moonsault, but Lee got his knees up to block it at 4:30. Lee hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle. Lee tied him in an abdominal stretch; this has been some good mat-based action. Cass hit a springboard clothesline at 7:30.

Cass hit an enzuigiri in the corner, then a suplex for a nearfall. He hit the standing moonsault for a nearfall. Lee hit a swinging faceplant, then a swinging powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30, and he switched to a Border City Stretch on the mat; Cass flipped him over and got a nearfall. Cass hit a running knee. He missed a 450 Splash, and Lee immediately hit a Mafia Kick. Moriarty then slammed Cass to the mat, reapplied the Border City Stretch, and this time Cass tapped out. Good match; Cass is definitely ‘one to watch.’

Lee Moriarty defeated Andrew Cass at 10:40.

7. Johnnie Robbie vs. Maya World for the West Coast Pro Women’s Title. I’ll reiterate what I wrote from my Prestige review — Robbie has come back from her Japan tour vastly improved. They have faced each other twice in tag matches, but this is a first-time-ever singles bout. Quick reversals at the bell, and they traded armdrags. Robbie hit a headscissors takedown, but Maya rotated and landed on her feet. Maya hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 1:30. Robbie hit some running kicks, and she kept Maya grounded. Johnnie hit running double knees for a nearfall at 4:30. Robbie hit a stiff kick to the spine, and she switched to a Camel Clutch and cranked back on Maya’s head.

Maya hit a back suplex and a jumping knee, then a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 6:30. Robbie hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Maya hit a Mercedes Mone-style Gory Special-into-a-knee strike at 8:00, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Maya dropped her snake-eyes on the top turnbuckle and kicked her in the face, then hit a sunset flip powerbomb out of the corner. Maya nailed a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Maya got some rollups. Johnnie hit her flying double knees to the back of the head for the pin. That was some really good action.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Maya World to retain the West Coast Pro Women’s Title at 10:27.

8. Miko Alana & Vinnie Massaro vs. Kevin Blackwood & Haley Dylan in a mixed tag. Miko was in the main event of the last show, too. I always compare Massaro’s build to Hugh Morrus, as they wear singlets to cover their rotund guts. Blackwood carried both his West Coast Pro Title and his newly won Prestige Title belt; he was loudly booed. Vinnie and Dylan tied up to open; he twisted her wrist and was quickly in charge. Blackwood then battled Miko. (Neither woman remotely looks believable against these bigger, stronger men.) The heels took turns working over Miko, with Blackwood hitting a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:30.

Haley hit a second-rope fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Miko fired up and hit some forearm strikes on Kevin and followed with a snap suplex on Dylan. Vinnie got the hot tag, and he splashed onto both heels in the corner at 10:30. He hit a twisting suplex on Kevin for a nearfall. Vinnie dropped Haley with a hard chop. Kevin hit a clothesline to the back of Vinnie’s head, and it allowed Haley to tie up Vinnie in a Sharpshooter. Miko jumped in and hit some clotheslines on Kevin, and she hit a tornado DDT at 13:00.

Kevin hit a top-rope doublestomp to Vinnie’s back, and suddenly they were all down. All four got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Haley hit a piledriver out of the ropes on Massaro, and she got a nearfall, but Miko made the save. Kevin hit a spin kick to Miko’s head at 15:30. Vinnie hit a pumphandle powerbomb on Blackwood. Alana hit a swinging neckbreaker on Haley. Kevin hit a Helluva Kick on Miko, then his top-rope doublestomp onto her collarbone for the pin. Decent mixed tag.

Kevin Blackwood and Haley Dylan defeated Miko Alana and Vinnie Massaro at 16:48.

Final Thoughts: A really good second half of the show, and overall this topped my expectations going in. I can’t reiterate how much Robbie has improved, and she’s battled back from a serious neck injury, too. Her match against Maya earned the best match of the show, just ahead of Cass-Moriarty. It’s still early, but Cass has the potential to be a top star here. The mixed tag main event was fine for third. The undercard was fine. Sure, I would have rather seen Alpha Zo face either Bryan Keith or Alan Angels, but the whole first half of the show featured a top indy vet squaring off against a new face. The good news is that all these newer faces (again, seven of whom still don’t have cagematch.net bios yet) collectively all look pretty decent, with Cass the best of those seven.

West Coast Pro standouts Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie are sorely missing; they have been competing in Japan for Marvelous and NOAH. I’m really glad that WCPW posted this entire show, and not just a handful of the matches, like in recent months.