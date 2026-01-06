West Coast Pro “Operation Stackola” results: Vetter’s review of Vinnie Massaro vs. Danny Orion for the WCPW Title, Andrew Cass vs. Alan Angels for the WCPW Golden Gate Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro “Operation Stackola”

Streamed live on YouTube.com

January 4, 2026, in Oakland, California, at Fluid510

This event was held in a small nightclub with the ring pushed up against one wall. The lighting was good. The crowd was maybe 150. James Kincaid and Righteous Reg provided commentary

* West Coast Pro has really revamped its roster with several younger guys.

1. Kairo Leon vs. Chris Nastyy. Leon is a young Black man; I’ve seen him a few times now. Nastyy is a veteran. They locked up, and Chris yanked him to the mat by his hair. Leon hit some armdrags. Leon hit some kicks. Nastyy hit a doublestomp on the back for a nearfall at 3:30. Leon hit a huracanrana for a nearfall. Nastyy hit a handspring-back-elbow. Leon nailed a superkick at 5:30. Nastyy hit a Tiger Driver (flipping powerbomb) for the pin. Decent.

Chris Nastyy defeated Kairo Leon at 6:08.

2. “Flyboy” Andrew Cass vs. Alan Angels for the WCPW Golden Gate Title. I’ve loosely compared Cass to East Coast star Jordan Oliver; he’s clearly the top student of his class, and he’s been getting a lot of opportunities against the star indy names. Standing switches to open, and Angels knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Cass hit a huracanrana and an armdrag, then a standing moonsault at 2:30. Angels began working over Cass and kept him grounded. Angels hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 5:00.

Angels went for a half-nelson suplex, but Cass rotated and landed on his feet, and Andrew hit an enzuigiri. Cass hit a Lionsault as Angels was in the ropes, and he got a nearfall at 7:00. Cass hit a slingshot elbow drop onto Angels, who was on the apron, and they both fell to the floor. In the ring, Cass missed a 450 Splash, and Angels immediately nailed the Halo Kick (spin kick to the head) for a believable nearfall. Angels applied a half-crab, while also cranking back on Andrew’s head, and Cass tapped out! New champion! I didn’t expect that!

Alan Angels defeated Andrew Cass to win the WCPW Golden Gate Title at 9:55.

3. Adam Priest vs. Lou Molinari. I might have seen the rookie Molinari once. He’s taller and a bit thicker than Priest. Lou shoved Priest to the mat and stomped on him. Adam began targeting the left leg, and he twisted the knee. He hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 2:30. Molinari dropped him stomach-first on the top rope, then he hit a spear on the ring apron at 4:00.

They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Lou hit a suplex at 5:30, and he applied a Boston Crab, but Priest quickly reached the ropes. Priest hit a German Suplex, and they were both down at 7:00. They fought on the ropes, and Priest hit a Sunset Flip Bomb for a nearfall. Lou fired back with a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Priest caught him and hit a piledriver out of nowhere for the pin. Good action.

Adam Priest defeated Lou Molinari at 8:40.

4. Miko Alana vs. Amira. I’ll reiterate that Amira returned from an excursion in Japan as a far more polished wrestler; she’s giving up some height and weight here. They locked up at the bell, and Miko easily backed her into a corner. Amira applied a headlock and kept Miko grounded. Miko hit some shoulder tackles and a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:30. She missed a senton, and Amira immediately hit a basement dropkick. They had a couple of clumsy exchanges (I rarely write that ‘c’ word), but the crowd was forgiving.

Amira applied a Boston Crab, but Miko reached the ropes at 6:00. Amira kicked out Miko’s knee. Miko hit a senton, and she hit a gutwrench suplex, then a crossbody block against the ropes for a nearfall. Amira hit a shotgun dropkick and a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. Miko hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex, and they were both down. Miko hit a hard clothesline in the corner at 9:00. She nailed a Vader Bomb, then a spinning Air Raid Crash for the pin. They recovered nicely from some mid-match issues and had a good finish there.

Miko Alana defeated Amira at 9:37.

5. Shimbashi vs. Alpha Zo. Shimbashi is a regular in New Texas Pro, but I’ve seen him in a few random locations in recent months. Zo has become a top star here, and it’s worth reiterating how much weight he has lost in the past 2-3 years. They immediately traded forearm strikes and punches; no feeling-out process here! Shimbashi hit a dropkick and a mid-ring elbow drop for a one-count at 2:30. Zo nailed some quick kicks and a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall.

Shimbashi hit a German Suplex, then another. Zo fired back with a Dragon Suplex. Shimbashi hit a running knee to the side of the head at 5:00 while Zo was in the ropes. Shimbashi hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Zo hit a running knee to the chest, then a Spin Cycle (swinging back suplex). Shimbashi tied him up on the mat. Zo hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, then another Spin Cycle for a nearfall at 7:30. Shimbashi nailed a Burning Hammer slam for a nearfall. Zo hit a second-rope Spin Cycle for the pin. Good action.

Alpha Zo defeated Shimbashi at 9:19.

6. Jiah Jewell vs. JT Thorne in an I Quit match. Jiah is the crazy Cajun whom I always describe as a mix of Lash LeRoux and Skinner. They immediately traded punches. Thorne got a chair and he struck Jiah with it, then he jabbed it into Jiah’s throat. He hit more blows to the back with the chair. Thorne hit a spinebuster through a board in the corner at 6:30. Thorne struck him with board shrapnel. Jiah hit a superplex through a board bridge at 10:00, and they were both down. Jiah now got the board debris and struck Thorne with it.

Jewell hit an enzuigiri and a tornado DDT, then a butterfly powerbomb, but Thorne refused to quit. Jiah got a bag and dumped the thumbtacks on the mat. They traded more punches. Thorne hit a uranage onto the tacks at 12:30! Ouch! Thorne shoved Jiah’s head into the tacks, but Jewell wouldn’t quit. Jewell got up, and he had a bloody forehead. Jiah hit a pumphandle slam onto the tacks, and he did the Gator Roll across the tacks! He hit a Magic Screw spinning neckbreaker off the ropes, and he cranked on Thorne’s head in a modified Muta Lock until Thorne finally quit. Not my style of match, but the crowd was into it.

Jiah Jewell defeated JT Thorne in an I Quit match at 15:16.

* Intermission went 20 minutes even.

7. Manny Lo vs. Starboy Charlie. Lo had a really good 2025 in Deadlock Pro, and he’s been getting some notice around the country; he just qualified for the JCW J Cup in February. Charlie wore his tag title belt on the way to the ring. An intense lockup to open; Manny has the height and overall size advantage. Charlie hit a dropkick that sent Manny to the floor, then he hit a plancha onto him at 1:30. Manny hit a brainbuster on the ring apron! Ouch! In the ring, Manny hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall.

Charlie hit a huracanrana. Manny hit a Lungblower to the back and got a nearfall at 5:00. Charlie hit his standing corkscrew moonsault for a nearfall. He hit a tornado DDT out of the corner. Manny hit another backbreaker and got a nearfall at 8:00. He hit a Roderick-style backbreaker over his knees and applied a Boston Crab and sat down on Charlie’s lower back, but Charlie eventually got to the ropes. Charlie nailed the Poison Rana at 10:00, then his top-rope Shooting Starboy Press for the pin! Really good action.

Starboy Charlie defeated Manny Lo at 10:20.

8. Johnnie Robbie vs. Jordan Blade for the WCPW Women’s Title. I just watched Robbie battle Willow Nightengale a few days ago from an early December show. Mat technician Blade was just in the WWE ID matches at Wrestling Open to determine a new champion (won by Laynie Luck). They immediately tied up on the mat with quick reversals, as the commentators talked about Robbie’s surgically-repaired neck. They tied up each other’s left arms. Robbie hit a huracanrana. Blade suplexed her into the corner at 3:00 and hit some repeated punches.

Jordan applied a cravat and kept Robbie grounded. Robbie hit a Sabre-style neck-snap between her ankles at 5:30. They got up and traded more blows, and Robbie hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Blade set up for a Gotch-style piledriver, but Robbie blocked it. Blade hit a Northern Lights Suplex. Robbie hit a running knee to the chin, then a swinging sideslam, and they were both down at 8:00. Blade applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. They traded rollups, and Blade went back to the rear-naked choke. Johnnie hit her leaping double knees to the back of the head (her finisher!) for the pin.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Jordan Blade to retain the WCPW Women’s Title at 10:07.

9. Vinnie Massaro vs. Danny Orion for the WCPW Heavyweight Title. I always compare the rotund Massaro — in his singlet that tries to hide his gut — to Hugh Morrus. I just don’t get why this promotion, where nearly everyone is 30 or younger, has a 47-year-old champ. Orion is a rising star from the Texas scene and one of my favorites to watch, but he’s giving up a lot of size and strength to Massaro. Standing switches to open. Orion hit a dropkick and got a nearfall. Vinnie hit some chops and a leg lariat for a nearfall at 3:00.

Orion hit a moonsault. Vinnie hit an Exploder Suplex, and they were both down at 6:30. Vinnie hit a spinning suplex, with Orion’s feet bumping a disco ball dangling from the ceiling, earning a “disco ball!” chant. Orion went for a Lethal Injection, but Massaro caught him and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb at 8:00. Orion hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Massaro hit a running powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:00.

Orion hit a stomp to the back of the head and a leg lariat for a nearfall. He nailed a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 11:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Orion caught him with a Pele Kick. Orion went for his Crucifix Driver, but Vinnie caught him with a back suplex, then his Snoring Elbow (discus elbow) for the pin. Decent match, but there was zero sense that the title was in danger of changing hands.

Vinnie Massaro defeated Danny Orion to retain the WCPW Heavyweight Title at 12:55.

* Alpha Zo walked to the ring and made it clear he wants a title shot from Massaro.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. In nearly every match, there was a seasoned veteran with a fairly new wrestler, or a local versus someone outside the area. I’ll go with Charlie-Manny Lo for the best match. Zo-Shimbashi was a good undercard match, and I’ll go with that for second, ahead of Robbie-Blade for third. Angels-Cass takes honorable mention. Yeah, I admittedly am not a fan of Massaro as the face of this brand, and I just can’t put his title match in the top four of the show. A reminder this is free and worth checking out.