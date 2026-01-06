WWE Raw on Netflix viewership: Did the final Raw of 2025 make the top ten?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The December 29 edition of WWE Raw failed to crack Netflix’s weekly list of top ten shows via Netflix.com/tudum.

Powell’s POV: The tenth-ranked show had 2.8 million views, meaning Raw had fewer views. The last time Raw cracked the top ten was for the December 8 edition that had 2.5 global views. The final season of Stranger Things led to all five seasons securing top ten spots in recent weeks. I suspect things will get back to normal soon now that the series finale was released on New Year’s Eve. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.

