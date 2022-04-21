Pat McAfee reportedly in talks regarding Amazon’s NFL coverage

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member Pat McAfee has had discussions with Amazon officials regarding the possibility of being part of the streaming service’s NFL coverage. NYPost.com reports that the discussions include Amazon potentially streaming McAfee’s popular YouTube show. The story emphasized that nothing has been finalized.

Powell’s POV: I have assumed for some time now that a network would eventually make a play to have McAfee be a part of their NFL coverage. He’s popular, a former NFL player, and I have been impressed by his football analysis. There’s no indication as to whether McAfee would be part of the broadcast team or even on-site for the games if a deal is made. Even if the two sides don’t reach an agreement, it’s hard to imagine this being the last time that McAfee is courted for an NFL gig.