NXT TV live coverage, “Who Killed WCW?” on Vice, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Vito LoGrasso, Bam Neely, Brandon Cutler, Bruiser Brody, Larry Hennig, Trent Acid

June 18, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features a 25-man battle royal for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT NXT Heatwave. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The third episode of the “Who Killed WCW?” series airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. The four-part series is produced by Seven Bucks Productions and Dark Side of the Ring co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener.

-Last week’s NXT finished with a B grade from 56 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Vito LoGrasso is 60.

-Bam Neely (Justin Rocheleau) is 49.

-Brandon Cutler (Brandon Bogle) is 37.

-The late Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was born on June 18, 1946. He was stabbed to death in a Puerto Rico locker room by Jose Gonzalez on July 17, 1988.

-Trent Acid (Michael Verdi) died of a drug overdose at age 29 on June 18, 2010.

