NXT TV preview: Three matches set for the final NXT 2.0 show of 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Wade Barrett hosts a contract signing for the unification match between NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong.

-Grayson Waller vs. Dexter Lumis.

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: Brian Kendrick also announced that he signed a waiver and would give Harland his apology inside the ring on next week’s show. Meanwhile, Riddle said he could join MSK as they issue a challenge to Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for an NXT Tag Title match, which I assume will take place on the New Year’s Evil show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.