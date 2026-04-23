AEW Collision lineup: Saturday’s Playoff Palooza edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Andrade Idolo, Hechicero, and Lance Archer for the AEW Trios Titles

-Jack Perry vs. El Clon for the AEW National Championship

-Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin vs. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in a trios macth

-Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. David Finlay, Clark Connors, Tommaso Ciampa, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia in a tens-man tag

-Kris Statlader in action

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Portland, Oregon, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Saturday’s show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).