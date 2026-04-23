AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship and TNT Title matches set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship

-Kevin Knight vs. MJF for the TNT Championship

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see AEW advertise a couple of big title matches a week out. Dynamite will be live from Fairfax, Virginia, at Eaglebank Arena. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesday on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).