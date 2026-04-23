TNA Impact coverage, ROH on HonorClub, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, John Cena, Tony Atlas, Moose, Donovan Dijak, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Terry Gordy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at Upstate Medical University Arena. Tonight’s show features Mike Santana vs. Rich Swann for the TNA World Championship. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at the new start time of 7CT/8ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a D+ grade during my audio review. I found it to be an underwhelming show coming out of the Rebellion pay-per-view.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 39 percent of the vote. C finished second with 18 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 47 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Cena is 49.

-Tony Atlas is 72.

-Moose (Quinn Ojinnaka) is 42.

-Donovan Dijak (Chris Dijak) is 39.

-Britt Baker (Brittany Baker) is 35.

-Jamie Hayter (Paige Wooding) is 31.

-The late Terry Gordy was born on April 23, 1961. He died on July 16, 2001, at age 40 due to a heart attack.