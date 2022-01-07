WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The latest lineup with updated women’s and men’s Royal Rumble match entrant lists

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 29 in St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus 23 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Mickie James, Tamina, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Lita, 11 TBA).

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch defends the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match.

Powell’s POV: Reigns vs. Seth Rollins was not officially announced on Smackdown as the WWE Universal Championship match, but it was strongly implied that they will meet for the title at the Rumble. Lynch will defend her title against the winner of the Triple Threat match featuring Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop that will be held on Monday’s Raw.

Impact Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore announced that Mickie James has permission to wear the Knockouts Championship to the Rumble if she beats Deonna Purrazzo to retain the title at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. If WWE has signed off on that (and they did tweet that she’s the reigning Knockouts Champion), I’d keep the belt on James even if the plan had been to move it to Purrazzo on Saturday. Either way, this is good publicity for Impact heading into their pay-per-view.