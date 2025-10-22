Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 91 results: Vetter’s review of Dan the Dad, Laynie Luck, and Shazza McKenzie vs. Moses and “The Premier” Campbell Myers and SK Bishop

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 91)

Taped September 21, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, at 2nd Shift Brewery

Premiered October 19, 2025, via YouTube.com

Like episodes 89 and 90, this episode is from the taping held outside in the parking lot of the 2nd Shift Brewery. To my great surprise, there isn’t any commentary. It was early in the day, so lighting wasn’t an issue. The crowd was about 150. Eight matches were filmed that day; five aired between Episodes 89 and 90, so I’m assuming we have the final three matches here.

1. Dante Pharaoh vs. Myung-Jae Lee. I’ve seen Dante just a few times; he’s a thin, young Black man with blond braids. I often see Lee in Canada’s C*4. Lee hit a headscissors takedown, then a plancha to the pavement. In the ring, Lee hit a shotgun dropkick and a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Dante hit a backbreaker over his knee and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall.

Pharaoh hit a suplex and was in charge. He hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:30, and he stayed in charge. He hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Lee hit another shotgun dropkick. Dante hit a dive through the ropes at 7:00, and they brawled into the crowd and over by a food truck. Lee got a tall, soft-serve ice cream cone from the food truck, took a lick, then smashed the rest of it over Dante’s face! He dragged Dante to the ring, hit a top-rope doublestomp and a Cradle Shock for the pin. Fun finish.

Myung-Jae Lee defeated Dante Pharaoh at 8:15.

2. Cordell Cain vs. Rahim De La Suede. Rahim has become a wildly popular character here. Cordell has long, curly brown hair; he looks like Northeast indy star Channing Thomas. He wears a tattered shirt around his waist like a late 1990s Raven. He hit a dive to the ground at 1:30, and they brawled at ringside. He dragged Rahim back into the ring and got a nearfall. Rahim hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. He dropped Cordell stomach-first on the top rope at 4:30 for a nearfall. Rahim hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Cordell fired up and hit some clotheslines and a DDT for a nearfall.

Cain peeled off his shirt, then hit a flying crossbody block in the corner for a nearfall at 6:30. He went for a Sliced Bread, but Rahim blocked it, then Rahim hit three consecutive German Suplexes. However, Rahim missed a moonsault and crashed stomach-first. Cordell immediately hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall, then he connected on the Sliced Bread from the corner. However, Rahim rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Cordell missed a 450 Splash; Rahim immediately hit a Cave-In stomp to the chest for the pin. That topped all expectations; that might have been the best match from the taping.

Rahim De La Suede defeated Cordell Cain at 8:43.

3. Dan the Dad, Laynie Luck, and Shazza McKenzie vs. Moses and “The Premier” Campbell Myers and SK Bishop. Dan and the women all wore identical tan shorts, open button-down shirts, and white tops underneath. Dan and Campbell opened with standing switches; Campbell is taller and thicker, and he knocked Dan down with a shoulder tackle. Laynie entered and tied up with Bishop at 3:00. He’s taller and visibly stronger, and he pushed her head. Laynie responded by grabbing a wrist and twisting it.

The women hit a stereo dropkick on Bishop, then stereo buttbumps in the corner on Bishop’s face. Dan got in and hit some blows while still sipping from his coffee cup. (I noted before that outdoor shows tend to have a comedy match for the kids, and this is an example of that.) Bishop hit a Flatliner on Shazza at 5:00, and the heels took control. He dropped her with a pump kick. Moses finally entered and hit a suplex on Shazza at 7:00, and he choked her in the ropes, then he put her in a Boston Crab. Bishop got back in and hit a backbreaker over his knee at 9:00.

Shazza finally hit a twisting Flatliner on Campbell, but she was blocked from tagging out. Campbell grabbed Dan’s coffee cup and took a sip from it, but he accidentally spat it into Bishop’s eyes! Dan hit a Spinebuster on Campbell for a nearfall at 11:30. Laynie came off the ropes, but Campbell caught her with a superkick. She hit a twisting DDT. Moses hit a Death Valley Driver on Laynie. Dan hit a release suplex on Bishop. Dan and Myers traded forearm strikes. Moses hit a springboard bulldog on Dan for the pin! That was good action, too.

Moses, Campbell Myers, and SK Bishop defeated Dan the Dad, Laynie Luck, and Shazza McKenzie at 13:29.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining episode. Cordell-Rahim delivered. Dan always strikes a good mix of action and comedy, and I enjoyed that mixed six-person tag. The opener was fine, and the crowd loved an ice cream cone to the face. So… hopefully Glory Pro has filmed some new matches and we don’t have another long break until action from the next taping begins. Check out this episode and all their past episodes on their YouTube channel.