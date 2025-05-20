Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episodes 75-76 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Rahim De La Suede vs. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Stallion Rogers for the Glory Pro Title, The New Guys vs. The Revolution for the Glory Pro Tag Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 75-76)

Taped April 25-26, 2025, in St. Charles, Missouri at St. Charles Convention Center

Premiered May 11, 2025, and May 18, 2025 via YouTube.com

The prior episode (74) was taped at an outdoor event, and both of these new episodes were also from that show. The ring was under a canopy. At least 200 people are watching under the canopy, and a few more are in the grassy area outside the guardrails. It is daylight and the lighting is good.

Episode 75

1. Dante Pharaoh vs. Rahim De La Suede. I don’t know if I’ve seen Dante. These are both thin, Black men; Dante has blond dreadlocks. Rahim recently turned babyface here, and he’s wildly over. Rahim hit a dropkick and some chops. They brawled to the floor; there are guardrails at ringside. Back in the ring, Pharaoh was in charge; he’s thicker than Rahim. Pharaoh hit a backbreaker over his knee and got a nearfall at 9:00. Rahim got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the pin. Acceptable.

Rahim De La Suede defeated Dante Pharaoh at 9:22.

2. Cordell Cain vs. Dan the Dad. It was noticeably darker out for this match. Again, Cordell dresses like a 1998-era Raven with his plaid shirt tied around the waist and dark shirt. Dan is always good comedy, and I bet he gets over with this live crowd (which I presume many don’t regularly see live wrestling.) Dan tied up Cordell while still sipping from his coffee cup. He caught Cordell and hit an Atomic Drop while still sipping. Cordell took control, but he wasted time jawing at fans. Dan hit a series of jab punches and a DDT at 5:00 for a nearfall.

Cordell hit a somersault splash off the ropes for a nearfall. He leapt off the top rope and hit a splash on Dan’s back as Dan was in the ropes for a nearfall at 7:00. Dan shook the top rope to crotch Cain. Dan tripped Cordell and took off his belt, and he swatted Cordell with it. Dan hit a Turbo Backpack for the pin. Basic but fine; Dan’s comedy is fine but I’ve seen it all before.

Dan the Dad defeated Cordell Cain at 8:26.

3. “The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche vs. “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes for the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles. I just saw Quest and Lopes for the first time at the prior taping. The Revolution got the “already in the ring” treatment. Floppy-haired Bosche opened against Lopes, who wore a blue singlet. Stanley entered at 1:00, and TNG hit some quick team moves on Quest. (I’ve noted that at first glance, I thought Parker was Davey Bang, as they have a similar look and haircut.) Quest and Lopes worked over Bosche.

Stanley got a hot tag at 3:30 and cleared the ring. Quest tried a moonsault off the corner. Lopes hit an Angle Slam on Bosche for a nearfall. Bosche hit a spin kick to Lopes’ head at 6:00. He leapt off the top rope, but Quest caught him and hit a stunner. Quest hit a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall, but Stanley made the save. Stanley hit a double spear, and he was fired up. TNG hit a team powerbomb for the pin. Decent.

“The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche defeated “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes to retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 7:09.

Episode 76

1. Laynie Luck vs. Shazza McKenzie for the Glory Pro Women’s Title. I’ll look up after the match how many times they’ve shared a ring, but it has to be a lot! Shazza grabbed something from a fan and threw it, establishing she’s the heel. This match was under sunny skies so it was held earlier in the day. They took turns playing to the crowd at the bell. Basic reversals early on and Shazza stomped on her and took control. Shazza pulled her to the mat by her hair and got a nearfall at 5:00.

Shazza hit a running knee to the back as Laynie was in the ropes, then she hit some Yes Kicks as Laynie was tied in the ropes. They went to the floor, where Luck hit a superkick. In the ring, Luck hit a rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 7:00, and the crowd chanted for her. Shazza hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Laynie got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the clean pin. Good action; like I said, they clearly have worked together many times.

Laynie Luck defeated Shazza McKenzie to retain the Glory Pro Women’s Title at 7:25.

* In a backstage promo, The Premier said they are returning to Glory Pro soon.

2. Kody Lane vs. Rahim De La Suede vs. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Stallion Rogers in a four-way for the Glory Pro Heavyweight Title. De La Suede is doing double-duty on this taping, apparently, and the crowd cheered for him at the bell. Again, Rogers was NXT’s Curt Stallion, and he rolled to the floor at the bell and was loudly booed. Rahim dove onto Stallion. Lane hit his slingshot senton for a nearfall. Quick offense as they all tried to get covers. Parnell hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Kody at 4:30.

Kody hit a release Death Valley Driver on Parnell for a nearfall. Stallion hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Kody. Parnell hit a backbreaker over his knee on Rahim, then a short-arm clothesline. Stallion shook the top rope, causing Parnell to fall and get crotched at 6:30. Kody hit a second-rope fallaway slam, but Parnell immediately hit a top-rope elbow drop on Kody for a believable nearfall, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Rahim hit a leaping Flatliner on Parnell. Kody hit a Jay Driller on Rahim for the pin. Easily the best match of either episode.

Kody Lane defeated Rahim De La Suede, “Warhorse” Jake Parnell, and Stallion Rogers in a four-way to retain the Glory Pro Heavyweight Title at 8:21.

Final Thoughts: Outdoor shows are always iffy to me… matches tend to be shorter and basic and play to a lot of fans who aren’t watching the product. Storylines are non-existent. (The closest you have is someone shouting at the crowd or tossing a hat.) The four-way was really good, but note that they kept it short, wrapping up in just over eight minutes.

Okay, I did check, and Cagematch.net shows that Laynie and Shazza have shared a ring 16 times together, usually as opponents, but they’ve also tagged. I actually thought it would be more than that! Some newer faces again: I’ve liked what I’ve seen from Quest, while Cordell and Lopes haven’t quite stood out yet. Episode 75 came in at 36 minutes, while Episode 76 was 30 minutes.