Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 53 results: Vetter’s review of “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Ethan Price for the Crown of Glory Title, four-way last chance women’s tournament match

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 53)

Taped September 29, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered October 13, 2024 via YouTube.com

This is their first episode in a few weeks, as Episode 52 was released back on Sept. 22. Reed Duthie provided solo commentary.

* So, this is a new taping, but due to bad weather, two of the women in a tournament are unable to attend! So, they just threw together a four-way “last chance” match instead.

1. Shazza McKenzie vs. Blair Onyx vs. Nixi XS vs. Vert Vixen in a four-way, with the winner going to the finals. Nixi is the fashionista who wore a pink fur shawl. Onyx is like NXT’s Tatum Paxley and she looks great with some recent weight loss. All four fought at the bell, with Shazza and Blair fighting in the ring as Vert fought Nixi on the floor. Blair spider-crawled like Bray Wyatt to freak out her opponents. Vert and Shazza traded chops at 2:00. Shazza and Nixi worked together to beat down Vert. Shazza did her splits leg drop on Vert at 3:30. Shazza tied Vert in the ropes and hit some roundhouse kicks. Nixi dropped Shazza face-first on the ring apron. Vert dove through the ropes onto Shazza and Nixi. Blair did a trust-fall (Coffin Drop!) onto all three opponents at 5:30.

In the ring, Blair hit a chokeslam on Nixi for a nearfall. Vert and Nixi traded forearm strikes on the floor. In the ring, Shazza hit a springboard spin kick on Nixi. Shazza hit a back suplex on Vert. Blair hit a DDT on Shazza for a nearfall at 7:30. Nixi hit a Lungblower to Blair’s chest. Vert hit a Blue Thunder Bomb On Nixi. Shazza hit her Splits Stunner and pinned Vert Vixen. That was really entertaining. Nixi still has room for improvement but I really like the other three women in this match.

Shazza McKenzie defeated Vert Vixen, Nixi XS, and Blair Onyx in a four-way to reach the finals of a tournament at 8:31.

* We had footage of the Jake Parnell-Dan the Dad-Kody Lane-Rohit Raju four-way match from the prior taping, which Parnell won.

2. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Ethan Price for the Crown of Glory Championship. I love Parnell’s reimagined, darker, more sinister gimmick. Price is the ‘big strong boy,’ the plucky underdog. Price hit a spin kick at the bell, and he backed Parnell into a corner and hit some punches. Price dove to the floor onto Parnell. They fought at ringside, with Ethan hitting some chops. In the ring, Jake hit a butterfly suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. He tied Price in the ropes and dropkicked him. They went to the floor, where Jake suplexed him onto the hardwood floor at 5:00.

Price hit a springboard flying bulldog to the floor. In the ring, Price hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Parnell hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 8:00. He hit a release German Suplex. Price hit a second-rope flying bulldog for a nearfall. Parnell hit a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a nearfall, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 11:00. Price hit a Mafia Kick and was fired up. He hit an Angle Slam but didn’t immediately go for a cover. Price hit a Death Valley Driver, but Parnell got his feet in the ropes. Parnell applied a rear-naked choke and Price backed into a corner to break the hold. Parnell hit another top-rope elbow drop, then a third one, then a fourth one. The crowd chanted “One more!” Parnell hit the fifth elbow, and the ref stopped the match, determining that Price was unable to defend himself.

Jake Parnell defeated Ethan Price via knockout to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 14:57.

* Dan the Dad and Kody Lane ran into the ring to save Price. Jake got on the mic and said he wanted Dan the Dad in a street fight next month. Jake reiterated that Kody will never get a title shot as long as Jake is still the champion.

Final Thoughts: First and foremost, I’m glad this promotion is back with new episodes. I was aware they had a new taping, but it seemed like a long wait for the new episodes. This was a great return episode, too. The Parnell-Dan-Kody dynamic has carried the recent tapings. The women’s tournament has been fun, and they did what they could here considering the absences caused by Hurricane Helene. Vert Vixen is so polished and she really stands out as one of the best female workers in the U.S.