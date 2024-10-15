WWE Raw rating: Gunther and Cody Rhodes meeting, taped edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.539 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was down slightly from last week’s 1.545 million average. Raw delivered a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.47 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw drew 1.529 million viewers and the second hour had 1.548 million viewers. One year earlier, the October 16, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.483 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic for “season premiere” edition.