WWE Raw rating for the brand’s Payback go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.677 million viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.591 million average. Raw delivered a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.50 rating. (H/T to Wrestlenomics.com).

Powell’s POV: Raw bounced back to some extent after taking a hit last week due to an NFL preseason game airing on ESPN. Monday’s Labor Day edition of Raw will not have NFL competition. Monday Night Football starts on September 11. The August 29, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 2.107 million viewers and a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic.