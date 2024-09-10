Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 50 results: Vetter’s review of Heather Reckless vs. Blair Onyx, The Premier vs. The New Guys, Zeeko vs. Jabari King

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 50)

Taped August 25, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered September 8, 2024 via YouTube.com

Episode release has been sporadic of late, but this is the second straight week with an episode. Reed Duthie is back on solo commentary. The crowd is maybe 250. The lights are fully on, so this is easy to see. These matches are clearly from a new taping; the results haven’t been included yet at Cagematch.net.

1. Zeeko vs. Jabari King. These are two BIG men. Zeeko recently changed his name from Karam. I’ve compared Jabari to Mark Henry and Odyssey Jones, as he’s big and clearly quite strong. They immediately traded chops, then hit stereo clotheslines with neither man going down. Jabari hit a German Suplex, and he tossed Zeeko to the floor at 1:30. In the ring, Jabari hit an enzuigiri for a nearfall! Zeeko hit a uranage for a nearfall, and he tied up King on the mat. They got up and traded chops. King hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 4:00. Zeeko hit a pop-up powerbomb for the pin. For the time given, that was pretty good.

Zeeko defeated Jabari King at 4:43.

* A video package aired of Jake Parnell, Kody Lane and Dan the Dad feuding, with Kody accidentally hitting Dan with a title belt. (More of this please!) We went to a scene at a bar, where Dan was seated at a table. Kody walked up and slid a shot of alcohol in front of him as a “peace offering.” He apologized and said he was trying to hit Jake with the belt. Dan told Kody he trusts him and knows he didn’t mean it. They drank the shots. (YES, give me more segments just like this.) Kody left; Jake Parnell then sat down next to Dan! Jake warned Dan that Kody cannot be trusted. I don’t know if they did this on purpose, but an old WWF WrestleFest arcade game is in the background at this bar.

2. Heather Reckless vs. Blair Onyx. The 4’9″ Reckless just signed a TNA contract. Onyx’ look and gimmick is similar to what Tatum Paxley is doing in NXT; she has really slimmed down in the past year and looks great. She knocked Heather down with a shoulder tackle, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Heather kicked out a knee, hit a DDT, and some punches to the face. Heather kicked at the left leg and hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 3:00. Heather tied up Blair on the mat, but Onyx kicked free. Blair hit a clothesline and a delayed vertical suplex. Heather went for a moonsault, but Blaire got her knees up at 6:30. Blair hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. They fought on the top rope, where Heather hit a Spanish Fly for the pin. Entertaining match.

Heather Reckless defeated Blair Onyx at 8:31.

3. “The Premier” SK Bishop and Campbell Myers vs. “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley. The New Guys have picked up some wins here of late and are the babyfaces. Their gear is wayyyy too similar in colors, which had me confused at times. Myers, who is taller and thicker, charged at Bosche at the bell. Stanley (think former NJPW wrestler Alex Coughlin) hit a backbody drop, and TNG hit stereo dives to the floor, but The Premier caught them and slammed their backs together. In the ring, the Premier worked over Scott Stanley. Bosche got the hot tag at 4:00 and hit an enzuigiri. Stanley hit a Death Valley Driver, and Bosche immediately hit a frogsplash for a nearfall.

Stanley hit a spear and he tied Bishop in a sleeper on the mat at 7:00. Myers dropped Stanley across Bishop’s knees and they got a nearfall. All four began fighting… and the show suddenly ended! That is definitely an editing mistake.

“The Premier” SK Bishop and Campbell Myers vs. “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley ended in a draw at 9:23.

Final Thoughts: I don’t know if they’ll repost this episode to include the ending of the main event. It was a decent match until it suddenly ended. I re-watched the ending and it appears the ref was about to disqualify both teams for not listening to him as he tried to separate them.

The other two matches were solid. Zeeko-Jabari could have gone longer. There were some moments where Heather and Blair weren’t entirely on the same page, but they recovered quickly and put together a good match. I loved the scene at the bar; Glory Pro is wise to focus on the Kody-Jake-Dan dynamic as it is their most intriguing story right now. Also, congrats to Glory Pro for reaching its 50th episode.