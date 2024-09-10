WWE Bad Blood lineup: The card for next month’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Bad Blood event that will be held on Saturday, October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the World Heavyweight Championship is clearly in the works and could take place on this show, but the match has not been made official. I will be covering Bad Blood live and then Jake Barnett and I will host a same night audio review exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).