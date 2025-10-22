NXT Halloween Havoc lineup: The full card for Saturday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event that will be held on Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at Findlay Toyota Center.

-Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. two members of DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, Cutler James) in a Broken Rules match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Zaria vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Ethan Page vs. Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Day of the Dead match for the NXT North American Championship

-Leon Slater and Je’Von Evans vs. Mr. Iguana and La Parka

Powell’s POV: Sol Ruca announced on NXT television that she suffered a knee injury and is unsure when she will be able to defend her titles. There was an angle that set up Zaria defending the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Blake Monroe “in Sol Ruca’s honor.” If you’re asking what comes next for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship that Ruca also holds, then you care more about the Speed matches than I ever will. Join John Moore for his live review of Halloween Havoc as the main card streams on Peacock (or Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. John’s same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).