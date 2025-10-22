WWE Money in the Bank 2026 date and location changed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce that the WWE Money in the Bank event has been moved to Sunday, September 6, 2026.

October 22, 2025 – WWE®, in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Legends Global, today announced that Money In The Bank will now take place Sunday, September 6, 2026 – one week later than originally announced – at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Money In The Bank features WWE’s biggest Superstars as they battle to earn a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year.

Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months. To register to be the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities for Money In The Bank, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/mitb-2026 .

Official Money In The Bank Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events featuring Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Fans can now place a deposit to secure access before the general public. To learn more about Money In The Bank Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit: http://onlocationexp.com/mitb .

Powell’s POV: MITB was originally scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 29. The show will now be held on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend. AEW’s All In is scheduled for Sunday, August 30.

