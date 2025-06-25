WWE Evolve results (6/25): Vetter’s review of Wendy Choo vs. Kylie Rae in a Last Woman Standing match, Zara Zakher vs. Kendal Grey, and Keanu Carver vs. Ice Williams

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 17)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed June 25, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present.

* In a similar promo to last week, Keanu Carver vowed to put an end to the whole ID program after two ID guys worked together to eliminate him from the title match.

1. Keanu Carver vs. Ice Williams. Keanu attacked as Ice got on the apron. They got in the ring, and we had a bell at 00:15 to officially begin. Ice hit a dropkick that sent Keanu to the floor. On the floor, Carver hit a Samoan Drop! In the ring, Carver hit some gut punches, and he whipped Ice into a corner. Keanu hit a hard clothesline at 2:30. He put Ice on his shoulders and hit a Burning Hammer for a nearfall.

Ice hit some flying forearms and a flying clothesline that dropped Carver. Ice hit a flying forearm to the back of the neck, then an Icebreaker (superkick) for a nearfall at 5:00. Carver hit a flying shoulder tackle. He put Ice on one shoulder and hit a modified Stormbreaker for the pin. Good action. Keanu continued to beat up Ice after the bell until Timothy Thatcher came to the ring and pulled Ice to the floor to save him. Thatcher jawed at Keanu

Keanu Carver defeated Ice Williams at 5:29/official time of 5:14.

* In a sit-down interview, Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel talked about getting ID contracts. They let Jack acknowledge getting into GCW and how it led to appearances in Japan and Mexico. Cappuccino said he was probably the most unknown of the ID prospects when a scout saw him and gave him the contract. (I had not heard of Cappuccino Jones, Aaron Roberts, and the now-departed Freedom Ramsey before they got the ID contracts.) This was short, but I liked it. [C]

* Footage aired from the five members of The Vanity Project at a Beyond Wrestling show from this past Sunday. (This event show isn’t even posted yet on IWTV!) None were dressed to wrestle; they just cut promos. Jackson Drake was upset that Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro had the nerve to lay a finger on them.

2. Zara Zakher vs. Kendal Grey. Zara wore her yellow with blue trim that really has to be Wolverine tribute gear, right? These two had a backstage argument last week that led to this match. Zara is a powerhouse and she knocked Kendal down with a shoulder tackle. Grey did a fireman’s carry and got a nearfall, and she targeted Zara’s arm. Zara hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 2:00. Grey went to a cross-armbreaker, but Zara got a foot on the ropes. Zara hit an enzuigiri. Grey blocked Zara’s backflip-into-stunner, and Grey hit a swinging back suplex for the pin! I was surprised that was the finish, and so were the commentators. They barely got started when this wrapped up…

* Kendal Grey defeated Zara Zakher at 3:35.

* Edris Enofe walked up to Prime Minister Stevie Turner backstage, but she was too busy to talk to him. They heard a noise (like a metal pipe hitting the ground) and they found Aria Bennett knocked down on the floor. Who is attacking the women backstage? Zara and Kendal ran up, and Kendal turned to Zara and said, “I guess it wasn’t you.” (So, is that an apology???)

* A video package aired that highlighted the success of the ID prospects, noting how Swipe Right and Sean Legacy have had matches on NXT. Who will be next to get an opportunity?

* In the ring, Stevie Turner announced her newest signee, Dante Chen! He came to the ring. Chen started to speak about coming back from an injury, but Edris Enofe came to the ring. He said he was the “shiny new toy” when he signed his own Evolve contract just a couple weeks ago, but now he can’t get a minute of Turner’s time. Enofe cut a decent heel promo, then he punched Chen in the jaw, dropping him to the mat, and Enofe left.

* Backstage, Chuey Martinez had a sit-down interview with Layla Diggs. She talked about doing her WWE tryout and getting signed. Chuey informed her that her opponent for next week (Aria Bennett) was attacked and can’t compete. Leyla hadn’t heard about the attack. “What is going on?” she said. Jin Tala walked up and she offered to take Bennett’s slot! So, next week, it will be Layla Diggs vs. Jin Tala. (My guess is one of these two is the attacker! They seemed to hint it was Gin, so I’m guessing that’s a swerve and it was Diggs!) [C[

* Another video package aired for “modern cowboy” Tate Wilder. He’s coming soon!

* We started by hearing from Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Lince Dorado backstage, but the cameras panned over and caught Jamar Hampton and Edris Enofe arguing. And just like that, it’s time for the main event!

3. Wendy Choo vs. Kylie Rae in a Last Woman Standing match. Wendy came out first; Kylie dove into the ring, and they started brawling before ring introductions! Kylie hit a dive through the ropes, and she immediately pulled out a table from under the ring. Wendy attacked her from behind, and they kept brawling on the floor. Kylie put a trash can over Wendy’s head, then struck it with a broomstick. Choo went down — the ref began counting — but Wendy quickly got to her feet. In the ring, Kylie hit a suplex. She tried a rolling cannonball into the corner at 3:00, but Wendy moved, and Kylie crashed into a garbage can.

Wendy hit a running kick into the corner. She went under the ring and got a toolbox. She got a roll of tape and she taped Wendy upside down in the corner, then struck her with a garbage can lid at 5:00. Wendy got a metal ring piece from the toolbox and struck Kylie with it. They rolled to the floor, and Choo continued to strike Wendy. Kylie sprayed a fire extinguisher into her eyes. Kylie hit a rolling cannonball on the floor at 6:30. They got back into the ring and traded forearm strikes. Kylie applied a crossface on the mat. She grabbed the ring corner metal piece and pushed it against Wendy’s mouth, then she hit a clothesline with it in her hand, and they were both down at 8:30, but both got up before the 10-count.

Wendy had a giant pillow, and she dumped it on the mat; it was filled with LEGOs! Ouch! I’ve stepped on far too many of those in the past five years! Kylie hit Wendy in the head with a teddy bear; Kylie opened it up, and there was a brick in the stuffed animal. Wendy hit a uranage, sending Kylie crashing onto the LEGOs at 10:30. They fought on the ring apron, and they both crashed backward and through the table on the floor! Kylie got up at the nine-count, but Wendy fell back down, and the ref awarded the win to Kylie!

Kylie Rae defeated Wendy Choo in a Last Woman Standing match at 12:03.

* Natalya and Stevie Turner spoke backstage. Natalya wants a match against Kali Armstrong!

Final Thoughts: I really enjoy these shows. A good main event, and I liked this so much more than their prior main event, where Kylie essentially lost because she was distracted by the stuffed bear. A really good brawl from those two. Ice-Carver was decent, too. The episode clocked in at 53 minutes.