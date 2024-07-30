WWE Raw rating: SummerSlam go-home show on Syfy

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.412 million viewers for Syfy Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.793 million average. Raw delivered a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.59 rating.

Powell’s POV: The numbers drop was expected with the show airing on Syfy this week and next week due to the Olympics. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.532 million viewers, hour two averaged 1.463 million viewers, and hour three averaged 1.241 million viewers. One year earlier, the July 31, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.759 million viewers and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the SummerSlam go-home show.